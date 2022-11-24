First reactor of Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant reconnected to grid- governor
The first reactor of Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant has been reconnected to the country's power grid, regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said.
The Khmelnytskyi plant disconnected from Ukraine's grid on Wednesday after Russian strikes on the country's power system, Ukrainian officials said.
