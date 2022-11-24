Left Menu

Meghalaya govt extends suspension of mobile internet, data services in 7 districts by another 48 hours

In the wake of further violence in the state, the Meghalaya government on Thursday decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts by another 48 hours.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of further violence in the state, the Meghalaya government on Thursday decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts by another 48 hours. The Meghalaya government said in a press release that internet and data services will remain suspended in the districts of West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Incidentally, tensions gripped the state capital, Shillong, after some miscreants torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles including a city bus. According to reports, the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at the police forces stationed to calm the situation.

The incident happened during a candlelight protest called by some groups in protest against the violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Earlier on Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a contingent comprising police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

