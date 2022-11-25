Left Menu

Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers stress need to work within OPEC+ framework-statement

25-11-2022
The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of working within the OPEC+ framework and said they will take further measures to ensure the stability of oil market if necessary, according to a joint statement released by the Saudi Energy ministry on Thursday.

The Saudi Energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Iraqi counterpart, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, met to ensure their commitment to the OPEC+ decision, the statement said.

The Iraqi minister had arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi oil ministry said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

