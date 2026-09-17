Empowered Houthis: From Militia to Regional Power
Yemen's Houthi group has taken control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, evolving from a local militia into a major regional player with significant international influence. Backed by Iranian support, the group has disrupted shipping lanes and launched strikes on strategic targets in Saudi Arabia and Israel, highlighting its expanding military capabilities.
Yemen's Houthi group has seized control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, enhancing its status as a formidable regional power with global influence. The transformation from a local militia into a significant player has been facilitated by Iranian backing, allowing the Houthis to disrupt vital shipping routes and strike strategic oil and gas facilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Originating in the late 1990s as a Zaydi Shi'ite Muslim revival movement, the Houthis battled Yemen's government six times before capitalizing on the 2011 Arab Spring's disruption to expand their influence. By 2014, they had seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, forcing the government out and halting a Gulf-backed political transition, which prompted a Saudi-led military intervention.
The group has shown its ability to strike far beyond Yemen with ballistic missiles reaching Israel and launching frequent attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure. These advancements, combined with their control over strategic territories, demonstrate the Houthis' growing impact and challenges that need international attention.
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