Hindu Jagaran Vedike puts up posters for banning other communities shops during 'Champa Shashti' at Karnataka temple

The poster was put up in the temple premises and was noticed by the visitors on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 07:54 IST
Hindu Jagaran Vedike's Poster in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Hindu Jagaran Vedike has put up a poster announcing "banning of" other communities' shops and stalls during 'Champa Shashti' of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Subramanya of Dakshina Kannada district. The poster was put up in the temple premises and was noticed by the visitors on Thursday morning. It says that non-believers should not be allowed to do business during the 'Champa Shashti' festival.

"During Kukke Subrahmanya's 'Champa Shashti', business transactions of non-religious people are prohibited in this premises," the poster put up with the name of Subramanya unit of 'Hindu Jagaran Vedike' reads. The main fest will be held on November 29.

And as part of the festival, a fair is being organized around the temple, where several shops selling toys, fruits, clothes and other items are allowed to operate on a temporary basis. Hindu Jagaran Vedike members have also submitted a memorandum to the Temple Management Committee.

"We are running this campaign for the last few years. This is not new. We don't have any intention to disrupt communal harmony. It is only to spread awareness among the Hindu community," Hindu Jagarana Vedike's local coordinator Narasimha Shetty Mani told ANI. Temple management committee's president Mohanram Sulli said that he came to know about the poster placed near the temple gate through social media and added that were following provisions of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act. (ANI)

