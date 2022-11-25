Left Menu

Mumbai: DRI nabs passenger for smuggling cocaine concealed in whiskey bottles

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI officers, the suspected passenger was identified and intercepted at the airport. The passenger was attempting to smuggle contraband drugs around 3.5 Kg.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday nabbed a passenger for allegedly smuggling diluted contraband drugs, concealed in two bottles of whiskey, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI officers, the suspected passenger was identified and intercepted at the airport. The passenger was attempting to smuggle contraband drugs around 3.5 Kg.

The passenger was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa on November 24. "A thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 2 bottles (1 litre each) of whiskey. On testing the liquid inside the bottles with the drug detection kit, the presence of Cocaine was indicated. The gross weight of 2 bottles of liquid cocaine is approx 3.5 kg. Cocaine was ingeniously dissolved in the liquid contained in the said bottles to make it extremely difficult to detect," officials said in a statement.

The illicit international market value of the contraband is believed to be over Rs 20 crores. Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

