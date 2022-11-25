Left Menu

Telangana Assembly to be convened for week-long winter session in Dec

The winter session of the Telangana Legislature is all set to be convened for a week in December.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:06 IST
Telangana Assembly to be convened for week-long winter session in Dec
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Telangana Legislature is all set to be convened for a week in December. There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to "unnecessary restrictions" imposed by the Centre on the "progressive state of Telangana" and such measures, blocking the development of the state, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said on Thursday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail," it said. Rao directed Finance Minister Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022