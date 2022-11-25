Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Situation tense in Jaintia Hills, only state-registered vehicles allowed entry into Meghalaya

A spectre of tension continued in Meghalaya and Assam on Thursday, in aftermath of the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Only vehicles with Meghalaya's registration were allowed entry into the state. As reported earlier, tension gripped Meghalaya's capital Shillong too after miscreants torched a traffic booth on Thursday evening and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus.

The incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22. Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and personnel of the Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at the Mukroh area of the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. According to reports, the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions.

Security personnel were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce order, said reports. Speaking to ANI over the phone, S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, said three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were damaged in the incident.

"The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," the SP said. Earlier, on Wednesday, both Assam and Meghalaya governments demanded a probe by a central agency into the incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a central agency should investigate the firing incident. "I have also held discussions with the Assam chief minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency investigate the matter. The NIA or CBI should inquire into the incident. The Assam government also agreed to this and said they will cooperate with the probe, should it be ordered by the central government," Sangma said.

Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, too, said on Wednesday, "The Assam government has requested the central government for a CBI probe into the firing incident in the Mukroh area, along the Assam-Meghalaya border." On Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a security contingent comprising the police and forest guards from Assam.

The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

