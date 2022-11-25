Left Menu

Sirsa Court awards death penalty to 56-year-old man for raping minor daughter

A district court on Thursday gave a death sentence to a 56-year-old man, convicted of raping his 11-year-old minor girl in Sirsa district two years ago.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:14 IST
Sirsa Court awards death penalty to 56-year-old man for raping minor daughter
Jaspal, rape convict (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A district court on Thursday gave a death sentence to a 56-year-old man, convicted of raping his 11-year-old minor girl in Sirsa district two years ago. The accused was facing charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar of the Fast Track Court awarded a death sentence to Jaspal, a resident of village Bhangu in Sirsa district and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the rape convict. The court has also ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the minor victim.

The case pertains to September 20 2020, a minor girl was raped in Bhangu village of the district. On the complaint of the victim's mother, the police had registered a case against the child's father for rape under the POCSO Act. During the investigation, the police arrested the accused Jaspal Sirsa District attorney Rajiv Sardana said as per the FIR, the accused, who worked as a labourer, returned home drunk on the intervening night of September 26 and 27 and thrashed his wife (the victim girl's mother) and forced her to leave the house.

Later the same night, the accused raped his minor daughter twice in an inebriated condition. The FIR revealed that the accused threatened the girl not to divulge the incident to anybody. He left home in the morning. "The fast track court, considering the case as rarest, awarded the death penalty to the rapist. Although there was some delay due to the pandemic, prompt action has been taken," Deputy District Judge Rajeev Sardana added.

Welcoming the Court's order Chandrarekha, the defendant's counsel said, "as no one was to take the case of the accused so I was appointed by the Court," adding that this was a commendable verdict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022