Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union stops fuel transportation to Meghalaya amid border dispute

Following the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Friday said that it has stopped the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya. The Union sent letters to PSU oil marketing companies informing them of their decision to not load fuel in tankers.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Following the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Friday said that it has stopped the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya. The Union sent letters to PSU oil marketing companies informing them of their decision to not load fuel in tankers. "It has been brought to our notice that in Meghalaya mainly Ri-Bhoi, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts the situation remains abnormal. Our members are afraid to go to the above-mentioned area for supplying petroleum products," Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union said in the letter.

"Therefore we have decided not to take any load from today onwards until and unless the Government of Meghalaya assures them of the safety and security of T/T (tank trucks) crews," the letter added. The development came after a total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

The Meghalaya Police has registered an FIR in the incident. The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

