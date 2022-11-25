Left Menu

Delhi High Court grants regular bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in a Rs 466.51 crore money laundering case.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:36 IST
Delhi High Court grants regular bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in a Rs 466.51 crore money laundering case. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on Friday granted bail to him. The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with money laundering case.

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022