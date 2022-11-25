Left Menu

Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe. Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe.

Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country. It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and mail order trade sector and called for a further collective agreement on good and healthy work.

A spokesperson for Amazon in Germany would not immediately comment on the demands when contacted by Reuters. "This is the first time that Amazon has had an international strike day," said Monika Di Silvestre, Verdi's representative for Amazon workers.

"This is very important, because a major global corporation like Amazon cannot be confronted locally, regionally or nationally alone," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

