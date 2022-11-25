Barring Darjeeling leaf, fall in demand for other categories of tea during Sale-47

Barring Darjeeling leaf, fall in demand for other categories of teas was observed during recent Sale-47, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday.

Sale-47 was from November 22 to November 24, the official said.

CTC leaf, Orthodox and Dust teas suffered a fall in total demand while the demand for Darjeeling leaf was in rising trend during this auction, he added.

A total of 23,60,214 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 200.15 per kg as compared to 25,85,246 kg which was claimed at an average price of Rs.201.60 per kg during Sale-46. Around 14,26,195 kg of Orthodox leaf was demanded during current sale at reduced average price of Rs 273.98 per kg while the respective quantity and price were 16,67,410 kg and Rs 288.92 per kg during previous week.

Dust tea also marked a falling trend in demand during this sale. A total of 10,02,816 kg of different dust quality was sold at a reduced price level of Rs 215.08 per kg during current session as compared to 10,95,416 kg which was claimed at an average price of Rs 218.59 per kg during Sale-46.

The demand for this week's Darjeeling leaf increased with an increase in average price level. A total of 43,875 kg of different categories were sold at an increased price level of Rs 347.72 per kg during this week whereas 42,891 kg was claimed at an average price of Rs 339.18 per kg during the previous sale.

A total of 159 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-47, while 176 buyers operated during Sale-46. In case of Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of operators was 122, 68 and 89 respectively. During Sale-46, 133 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 54 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 90 buyers consumed Dust tea.

