Tripura hosts workshop on social justice and empowerment schemes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday attend a two-day regional workshop in Agartala. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is organizing the regional workshop in collaboration with the Tripura government in Agartala on 'acts/rules and implementation of schemes'.

Tripura CM Saha inaugurated the workshop on Friday. "I'm glad that this kind of workshop is being organized in Tripura," said Saha while addressing the inaugural event.

Tripura CM also highlighted the government's measures on implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 under the social justice and empowerment department from 2008 onwards. "We are providing shelters to the needy and homeless senior citizens, and old-age home facilities are also being run in the state for their assistance," he said.

Saha also highlighted the government's efforts on skill development and welfare schemes for farmers of the state and said that adequate financial assistance is being provided to the people of the state including farmers. Delegates from states like Ladakh, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, etc. are also participating in the workshop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)