Soccer-Miedema criticises congested fixture schedule

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has criticised the congested fixture schedule in the men's and women's games and the impact it is having on players. People who do work in our world will understand it better, but many players don't feel that freedom to stand up for themselves."

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 20:20 IST
Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has criticised the congested fixture schedule in the men's and women's games and the impact it is having on players. "I see a worrying pattern," Miedema wrote in her column for Dutch newspaper AD. "The playing calendar for both the women and the men is simply too full.

"Actually, it's just a shame. We are in a world that goes on and on and there are few players who say anything about it. I do." Miedema recently took a leave of absence, missing Arsenal's Women's Super League win over Leicester and the Netherlands' international camp, due to the toll the schedule had taken on her.

She wrote: "At the beginning of this month I deliberately took a step back. I felt that my body and mind were ready for a rest. "For people who do not work in top sport, that will sound strange. People who do work in our world will understand it better, but many players don't feel that freedom to stand up for themselves."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

