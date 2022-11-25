Left Menu

J&K: Police recover IED after searching minibus, diffused

"Bomb Disposal Squad teams of the police, CRPF and the Army reached the spot and diffused the IED," informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An improvised explosive device (IED) was found from a mini-bus after it was intercepted and searched near the Nashri Naka in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. "Bomb Disposal Squad teams of the police, CRPF and the Army reached the spot and diffused the IED," informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

In a statement on the recovery of the explosive device, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said, "Today, on reliable information, a joint Naka of Police, CRPF, Army and SOG Ramban was established at Nashri. During checking, one mini bus bearing registration number JK06 0858 was intercepted and combed thoroughly. During the search, a suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and one IED was found." Senior Superintendent of Ramban Police, Mohita Sharma had earlier informed, "A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka today. We had specific input on this."

She further mentioned that the police have advised truck drivers to be alert and always check the base of their vehicles. "We keep advising truck and taxi drivers to be alert to the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat," she added.

Further investigation into the recovery of the IED on Friday is underway. (ANI)

