State EC prepares list of critical booths ahead of MCD Polls

The State Election Commission has prepared a list of 3,356 critical booths at 492 locations ahead of civic polls in the national capital on the basis of inputs from Delhi Police and district election officers, officials said on Friday. The State Election Commission, Delhi, also said it was making multi-layered security arrangements at the polling stations. As an additional precaution, it is also considering webcasting facilities at most of the critical booths.

"If need be, the commission shall also deploy drones for aerial monitoring of the surrounding areas of these hyper critical booths," it said in a statement. The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided 78 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Delhi Police to be deployed in two phases, it said.

43 coys of CAPF have already been deployed in the first phase for Area Domination, Inter-State NAKAS, Quick Reaction Teams (QRT). The remaining 35 coys of CAPFS shall be deployed in 2nd phase at critical premises and Counting Centres three days before the date of polling. Besides, 45,000 police personnel and 4,000 Delhi Home Guards will also be deployed on poll day, the commission said.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. (ANI)

