South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday

South Korea's transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday.

Thousands of unionized truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world's 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, and cement, and steel producers. "We requested dialogue with the union and the truckers union replied that they would meet with us on Monday ... the talk is not yet finalized, but we plan to meet with the union and talk," the ministry official told Reuters.

A union official confirmed Monday's meeting, which would be the first official dialogue between the two sides. The transport ministry said about 5,400 people attended the strike on Saturday as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) in about 150 locations nationwide, down from 9,600 people on the first day of the strike.

