Left Menu

Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan arrested for 'manhandling', abusing Delhi police constable

"During patrolling near the Tayyab Masjid area yesterday, a police constable noticed a gathering. One Asif Mohd Khan, father of Congress MCD Counselor candidate Ariba Khan along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using a loud hailer," said Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 11:32 IST
Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan arrested for 'manhandling', abusing Delhi police constable
Former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for allegedly abusing and manhandling a Delhi Police officer in the national capital's Jamia Nagar. Two others identified as Minhaaz and Saabir have also been detained by the Delhi Police, in this connection.

Khan was using a megaphone without prior permission from Election Commission while addressing a gathering near Tayyab Masjid, Police said. "During patrolling near the Tayyab Masjid area yesterday, a police constable noticed a gathering. One Asif Mohammad Khan, father of Congress MCD counsellor candidate Ariba Khan along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using a loud hailer," said Delhi Police.

As per police when the constable enquired from the former MLA whether or not he had permission from the EC for using the loud hailer, he turned aggressive and started misbehaving with him. "Asif used abusive language and manhandled the constable. A complaint was registered against Asif in Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," said Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police arrested Khan under section 186/353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per Delhi Police searches are being conducted at various places to search for the remaining accused who assaulted and misbehaved with police officers.

Soon after the video of Khan allegedly "abusing" and "assaulting" the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector emerged, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the Congress Party for using "divide and rule vote bank politics." "Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan whose daughter is a Congress candidate too from Delhi- abused, assaulted Sub-inspector of Delhi Police! He also says "Muslim area" !!," tweeted Poonawalla.

Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress party for dividing the country into communal lines. "While the Congress talks about secularism, it has since 1947 divided the country into communal lines and continues the divide and rule card," said Poonawalla in the video that he posted on Twitter.

He further appealed to the Election Commission to take the strongest action and questioned if Congress will sack the rowdy leader. "Not only should EC take the strongest action but will Congress sack this rowdy and cancel his family ka ticket?" tweeted the BJP spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022