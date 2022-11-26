Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan arrested for 'manhandling', abusing Delhi police constable

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for allegedly abusing and manhandling a Delhi Police officer in the national capital's Jamia Nagar. Two others identified as Minhaaz and Saabir have also been detained by the Delhi Police, in this connection.

Khan was using a megaphone without prior permission from Election Commission while addressing a gathering near Tayyab Masjid, Police said. "During patrolling near the Tayyab Masjid area yesterday, a police constable noticed a gathering. One Asif Mohammad Khan, father of Congress MCD counsellor candidate Ariba Khan along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using a loud hailer," said Delhi Police.

As per police when the constable enquired from the former MLA whether or not he had permission from the EC for using the loud hailer, he turned aggressive and started misbehaving with him. "Asif used abusive language and manhandled the constable. A complaint was registered against Asif in Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," said Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police arrested Khan under section 186/353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per Delhi Police searches are being conducted at various places to search for the remaining accused who assaulted and misbehaved with police officers.

Soon after the video of Khan allegedly "abusing" and "assaulting" the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector emerged, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the Congress Party for using "divide and rule vote bank politics." "Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan whose daughter is a Congress candidate too from Delhi- abused, assaulted Sub-inspector of Delhi Police! He also says "Muslim area" !!," tweeted Poonawalla.

Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress party for dividing the country into communal lines. "While the Congress talks about secularism, it has since 1947 divided the country into communal lines and continues the divide and rule card," said Poonawalla in the video that he posted on Twitter.

He further appealed to the Election Commission to take the strongest action and questioned if Congress will sack the rowdy leader. "Not only should EC take the strongest action but will Congress sack this rowdy and cancel his family ka ticket?" tweeted the BJP spokesperson. (ANI)

