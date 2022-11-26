Odisha: CM reviews winter preparedness

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reviewed the State's preparations for the approaching cold wave and directed the officials concerned to provide necessary winter aid to the beneficiaries by December. In view of the onset of winter, he also stressed the importance of keeping the poor, especially the senior citizens, safe.

According to an official statement, while reviewing the preparations, CM Patnaik ordered to provide Rs 300 as winter aid to all the beneficiaries so that they can buy blankets by December. The directions are likely to benefit over 48 lakh beneficiaries under Madhubabu Pension Yojana and National Pension Yojana (National Social Assistance Programme) and for this, the state government has already sanctioned Rs 146 crore.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also directed to pay special attention to ensure that no one is left helpless in the open area during winter. He advised Panchayati Raj Department, Urban Development Department, District Collector and Municipal authorities to take immediate action. As of now, as many as 855 traveller shelters have been opened in the state, the statement read adding that it was decided in a previous meeting to use panchayat offices and the schoolhouses as night shelters when required. (ANI)

