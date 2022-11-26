Left Menu

BSF personnel shoot down drone on Pak border in Punjab

It was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:20 IST
BSF personnel shoot down drone on Pak border in Punjab
Quadcopter found lying near international border in Punjab. Image Credit: ANI
After hearing the sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side around 9.05 pm on Friday, security personnel deployed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in Amritsar sector on India-Pakistan international border fired six rounds from their INSAS rifles and downed a drone. Later, it was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone.

"The drone will be sent to BSF Francis unit after investigation," said Jasbir Singh, Commandant, BSF. In the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot dodrinewn three drones in the Amritsar area.

Till July this year, a total of 107 drones flying from across the border were spotted inside Indian territory as compared to 97 drones spotted last year, according to the BSF. Sixty-four such cases were reported in Punjab last year, 31 in Jammu, and two were seen crossing the Line of Control in Jammu. A of total of 107 such incidents till July this year included 14 in Jammu and 93 in the Punjab sector. In 2021, BSF shot down one drone in the Ferozpur sector while this year, seven drones were shot down and a huge quantity of narcotics was recovered.

The total length of Punjab's border with Pakistan is 553 kms and the 198-km stretch of the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu region is guarded by the BSF. (ANI)

