Karnataka: Driver sexually abuses schoolgirls in Chikkamagaluru; arrested

A First Information Report was lodged against the driver Rajappa, 50, who has been accused of harassing the girls by showing his private parts and touching them inappropriately.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:36 IST
A screengrab from the video shot by villagers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Police have booked and arrested a driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he admitted to the offence of molesting schoolgirls, police said. A First Information Report was lodged against the driver Rajappa, 50, who has been accused of harassing the girls by showing his private parts and touching them inappropriately.

The Sakkarayapattana police in Karnataka has booked this driver, who used to pick up and drop off teachers at the school under section 354A(1)(iv) of IPC and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. According to the police the villagers had caught and tied him to a temple pillar, before bringing him to the police station on Thursday. Police said that he had accepted his act of molesting the schoolgirls.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

