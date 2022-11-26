Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest area of Bijapur district in the early morning of Saturday, the police said. Officials said that security forces received input about the presence of 30-40 Maoists in Pomra forest area under Mirtur police station.

"Four Naxals including two men and two women were killed in an encounter with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) jawans," Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney told ANI. Varshney said that security forces were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation, and the encounter took place in a forest area under Mirtur Police Station in Bijapur district at around 07.30 am.

The bodies of three of the Naxals were recovered after the encounter, and the fourth Naxal's body was found during the search operation. "Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot and a search in the area is ongoing," said SP Varshney.

Earlier in April this year, four police personnel were injured in Bijapur district after Naxals opened fire on a police camp. The incident had taken place at Jaigur camp under the Kutru police station. Three out of four injured are from the District Police force Bijapur and one from the 4th Batallion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

An assistant police constable posted at Mirtur police station in Bijapur district was also killed by Naxals at a weekly haat market in the area. Earlier, an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident was reported in March this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)