Soccer-Tunisia v Australia teams

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:14 IST
Soccer-Tunisia v Australia teams
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group D match between Tunisia and Australia on Saturday.

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali.

Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

