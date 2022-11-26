Surjewala demands adequate supply of urea for farmers in Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Randeep Surjewala has demanded from the Union minister for chemical and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure adequate supply of urea for the farmers in the state.

Surjewala wrote a letter to Mandaviya saying that Rajasthan was allocated 4.50 lakh metric tonnes of urea by the central government for October in the Rabi season 2022-23 but only 2.89 lakh metric tonnes of urea was made available by the ministry of fertilizers.

Similarly, in November also, against the allocation of 4.50 lakh metric tonnes, only 1.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea has been supplied by the central government till November 10, 2022, he said.

Surjewala said that the farmers were upbeat for advance sowing of rabi crops due to good rainfall this year but this has been adversely affected by the shortage of fertilizers in several districts of the state.

''I have been told that the government of Rajasthan has already informed you about this crisis by writing a letter, but till now no solution has been found to this problem,'' he said.

The Congress leader said that the sowing of mustard and gram is going on at present in Rajasthan and the average area of these two crops is likely to be 38 lakh hectares and 22 lakh hectares respectively, for which a minimum of 6 lakh metric tonnes of urea will be required in November.

He said that if the availability of fertilizers in sufficient quantities is not ensured in time then there will be a deep crisis in agriculture and farming and requested to ensure the availability of fertilizers as soon as possible.

