Left Menu

Permanent ramp for Divyaang, senior citizens to open at Chennai's Marina Beach tomorrow

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced that the 'permanent ramp' at Marina Beach would be functional from November 27.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:04 IST
Permanent ramp for Divyaang, senior citizens to open at Chennai's Marina Beach tomorrow
Image of the 'permanent bridge' at Marina Beach in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced that a 'permanent ramp' at Marina Beach would begin functioning from November 27. The Corporation said that the ramp would help differently-abled citizens enjoy Marina Beach's view.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 'Permanent Ramp' in Chennai Marina Beach at 4 pm tomorrow. The wooden 'Permanent Ramp' in Chennai Marina beach is a big relief for physically challenged people who wish to enjoy the sea breeze and waves from near the shore.

It would be a 235-metre pathway, which is 3.4 metres wide and has been built at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore just opposite Vivekananda House at Marina. Handrails are also placed throughout the ramp to help the physically challenged and senior citizens. Many activists have been demanding this ramp at Marina Beach for over ten years.

On the occasion of World Disability Day which is celebrated on December 3, the NGOs here along with the Chennai Corporation have practised setting up a temporary ramp, so that the Divyaang people can reach near the sea. Every year, the participants would request for a permanent ramp in Chennai beaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022