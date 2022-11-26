Left Menu

BJP slams Satyendra Jain over new video, says it's "Tihar me AAP ka Darbar"

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series - first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

26-11-2022
BJP slams Satyendra Jain over new video, says it's "Tihar me AAP ka Darbar"
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday slammed AAP over the new video of its Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar". A new video of Satyendra Jain has surfaced with now suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar in Tihar jail.

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. Then he was served 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved.

Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside jail, he added. Slamming Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Poonawalla asked whether Jain was kept as a minister despite getting no relief from courts so that he could do "Vasooli" and can also get VIP maalish?

The BJP leader demanded that Satyendra Jain be sacked and Kejriwal should apologise to the entire nation for defending a child rapist as a therapist and insulting physiotherapy. Earlier on November 22, Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were aware of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail after a video of the minister had surfaced.

"The whole matter was in the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, but they are trying to fool the people that this was physiotherapy being done by a rapist," Shehzad Poonawalla had said while talking to ANI. Poonawalla had said that the person whom Kejriwal and Sisodia were passing off as a physiotherapist was actually a potential rapist and that too a rapist of young children who is involved in cases and the section 376 of IPC under POCSO Act.

Poonawalla had said that this shows that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were not just passing off physiotherapy but actually defending "corruption therapy". "Mera Mantri, who has not got any relief from the court of law for five months, gets VVIP 'Maalish'. He gets an opportunity to do 'Vasooli' inside Tihar Jail. The Indian Association of physiotherapy at first only condemned that this was head massage being done with the oil. It was a foot massage being done with the oil. It was not professional physiotherapy which is done by qualified people that have been exposed," he had said. (ANI)

