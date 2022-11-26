Left Menu

Patient dies as ambulance runs out of fuel in Rajasthan

It was alleged that there was a delay in getting the patient to a hospital after the ambulance ran out of fuel.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:16 IST
Patient dies as ambulance runs out of fuel in Rajasthan
A video grab shows the patient's relatives giving the ambulance a push. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A patient died after the ambulance he was in ran out of fuel in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Saturday. It was alleged that there was a delay in getting the patient to a hospital after the ambulance ran out of fuel.

Banswara Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. BP Varma said a probe was underway into the incident. State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said the government will take stringent action against those responsible for it.

A video went viral purportedly showing the patient's relatives pushing the vehicle in an effort to get him to the hospital on time. The CMHO said, "We came to know about the incident and have initiated the inquiry into it. We will meet the victim's relatives and find out if there was any negligence," he said adding that the ambulance is privately owned.

He added that if a privately owned ambulance runs out of fuel, the blame lies with the owner and not with the state healthcare system. The minister said, "Our govt gives free treatment to patients in private hospitals. However, if a private ambulance runs out of fuel and the patient dies, the blame lies with the management of the ambulance service and not the healthcare system. We will act strictly against those responsible." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

