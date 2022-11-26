Left Menu

Ukraine holds food security summit in Kyiv

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:08 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted an international summit in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss food security and agricultural exports with the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary.

Zelenskiy opened the summit speaking at a panel flanked by his chief of staff and prime minister. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered speeches that were shown by video.

