Ukraine holds food security summit in Kyiv
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted an international summit in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss food security and agricultural exports with the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary.
Zelenskiy opened the summit speaking at a panel flanked by his chief of staff and prime minister. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered speeches that were shown by video.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
EU says Hungary made 'significant step' to get recovery funds - source
WRAPUP 3-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
Six killed in Russian air strike on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - mayor