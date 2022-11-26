Provisions for amendment make Constitution a constantly evolving testament: Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday said that the framers of the Constitution had envisaged that situations will arise which will make it imperative upon the legislature to amend it and the provisions for amendment make it a constantly evolving testament. Dhankar made the remarks while addressing the valedictory function of the 'Constitution Day' celebrations, organised by the Supreme Court in the national capital.

"The framers had envisaged that situations will arise which will make it imperative upon the legislature to amend the Constitution as per the need of the hour. The instruments of change in the form of provisions for amendment make the Constitution a constantly evolving testament," the Vice-President said. He further said that the Constituent Assembly embodied sublimity, decorum and discipline exemplifying the highest standards of debate, discussion and deliberations - all quintessential to flourishing and blossoming of democracy.

"All at the helm of these august institutions are required to seriously ponder and reflect so that there can be evolution of healthy wholesome ecosystem in consonance with the spirit and essence of the Constitution," he added. Constitution Day also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. A unique feature of the Indian Constitution, the cornerstone of India's democracy, is that every law made by the parliament can be subjected to interpretation by the Supreme Court.

Dhankar added that the sublimity of Doctrine of Separation of Powers is realised when Legislature, Judiciary and Executive optimally function in tandem and togetherness, meticulously ensuring scrupulous adherence to respective jurisdictional domain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud were others who addressed the Constitution Day function.

CJI said here that we have to make sure the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone, adding that the jurisprudence that has emanated from our courts in India has influenced decisions in several countries including South Africa, Australia and Singapore.The CJI said "We have to make sure the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone. Indian judiciary is adopting methods to do the same. we have been adopting technology to do the same." (ANI)

