OPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions - IRAQ'S SOMO

Decisions at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions, the Iraqi state news agency said on Saturday, citing state oil marketer SOMO.

The OPEC+ output cut decision that was taken in October did not decrease Iraq's crude exports, SOMO added. (Reporting By Ahmed Tobla; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)