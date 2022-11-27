Left Menu

Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran district; over a dozen injured

Around 18 people feared injured after an overspeeding car ploughed into people, having a funeral feast on the roadside, in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 08:25 IST
Visuals from incident site.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Around 18 people got injured after an overspeeding car ploughed into a crowd of people in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday. As per information, the people were having a funeral feast on the roadside when the car drove into the crowd.

Angry locals protested by blocking the main road following the incident. Police officers reached the site. According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

