Left Menu

Medicines found dumped in well in UP

A large amount of medicines were found dumped inside a well in a farm here following which local health authorities ordered a probe, a senior health official said on Sunday.The medicines were found dumped by the owner of the farm on Saturday.Chief Medical Officer CMO of Mau, Dr Naresh Agarwal said, We were informed about medicines being dumped inside a well.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 27-11-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 08:33 IST
Medicines found dumped in well in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A large amount of medicines were found dumped inside a well in a farm here following which local health authorities ordered a probe, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The medicines were found dumped by the owner of the farm on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mau, Dr Naresh Agarwal said, ''We were informed about medicines being dumped inside a well. Two officers of the health department were sent their but they could not do much as the well is very deep.'' ''We will send another team there with equipments to take out the medicines. The matter will be looked into thoroughly,'' said the CMO.

The owner of the farm Arunendra said, ''I found track marks of truck leading to the well in the morning. On approaching it I found that large amounts of medicines were dumped inside it. Some strips of medicine were also scattered near the well.'' He claimed that the medicines have an expiry date of 2023.PTI CORR CDN DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022