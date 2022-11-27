3 children killed, 1 injured in train accident in Punjab's Kartarpur

Three children were killed and one was injured in a train accident in Punjab's Kartarpur on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagjit Singh said that two children died on the spot while one died on the way to hospital.

"Three children dead, one injured in a train accident. Two children died on the spot. One died on way to the hospital. Fourth one is being treated. Children had come here to eat berries off trees and did not realise a train was approaching them," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)