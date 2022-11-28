Chief Election Commissioner Arun Goel calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at his residence

Days after becoming Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the latter's residence. "Shri Arun Goel Ji, Election Commissioner of India, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India tweeted.

Earlier on November 21, Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. The former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre was appointed to the post on November 19. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said. Arun Goel had, on November 18, taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

He joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year. (ANI)

