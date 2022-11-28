Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner Arun Goel calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at his residence

The Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the latter's residence.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:11 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Arun Goel calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at his residence
Chief Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/Vice President of India twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after becoming Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the latter's residence. "Shri Arun Goel Ji, Election Commissioner of India, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India tweeted.

Earlier on November 21, Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. The former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre was appointed to the post on November 19. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said. Arun Goel had, on November 18, taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

He joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022