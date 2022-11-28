Soccer-Brazil v Switzerland teams
Following are the teams for Monday's World Cup Group G clash between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison. Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:14 IST
