Soccer-Brazil v Switzerland teams

Following are the teams for Monday's World Cup Group G clash between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil:

Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison. Switzerland:

Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)