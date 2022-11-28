Left Menu

CBI arrests man for posing as joint director, putting up at Tamil Nadu Bhavan

In a statement, CBI mentioned that it registered a case against Rao on the charges of posing as a senior officer of the agency and accepting undue pecuniary advantage from various persons in lieu of their work done.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:28 IST
CBI arrests man for posing as joint director, putting up at Tamil Nadu Bhavan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a man staying at Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi posing as a joint director in the central investigating agency. The arrested imposter was identified as Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that it registered a case against Rao on the charges of posing as a senior officer of the agency and accepting undue pecuniary advantage from various persons in lieu of their work done. "The accused was staying at Tamil Nadu Bhawan, Delhi allegedly impersonating himself as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)/IPS," a CBI statement read.

"He had been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting favourable responses in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies," it added. According to the FIR registered in the matter, Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged a say for himself at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, leading to to the recovery of Rs 21 lakh (approx) in cash; gold and stone jewellery (allegedly obtained as undue pecuniary advantage) and other incriminating documents. The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a Delhi court on Sunday.

He was remanded in two days' police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022