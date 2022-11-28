Minor girl student molested by teacher in Uttarakhand

A minor girl student was molested by her teacher who also tried to rape her in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, informed Investigating Officer Poonam Khatri.

The victim was taken away from her home and into a forest, Khatri added.

A case was registered against the accused teacher at Gopeshwar police station under the POCSO Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)