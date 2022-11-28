Soccer-Portugal v Uruguay teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

