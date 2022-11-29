Left Menu

Assam Police arrests two dacoits in Nagaon, seizes illegal weapon

Officials of Assam Police in Nagaon district on Monday arrested two dacoits and seized an illegal weapon from their possession.

29-11-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Officials of Assam Police in Nagaon district on Monday arrested two dacoits and seized an illegal weapon from their possession. The persons, identified as Zaheer Hasan and Jamal Uddin were arrested from the Gunamari Fultoli area.

The police recovered one 6.35mm pistol with two bullets in possession of the arrested dacoits. Notably, in a simultaneous operation launched by another team of State Police against dacoits, a dacoit namely, Rajibul Hoque sustained gun injuries, after cops fired upon him as he was believed to be on a motorcycle, attempting to flee.

Rajibul Hoque was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said, police had simultaneously conducted two operations at the Rupahihaat area in the central Assam district.

On the dacoit, admitted to Hospital, Leena Doley said, "During the operation, the police team intercepted a bike-borne dacoit, but he didn't stop and attempted to flee. To stop the motorcycle, the police personnel fired one round of ammunition targeting the tyre of the motorcycle, but unfortunately, the bullet hit the leg of the biker." "The biker was immediately admitted to Nagaon civil hospital and he is now out of danger," Leena Doley added. (ANI)

