UP: Medicines found dumped in well, DyCM orders probe

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered an inquiry after medicines were found dumped inside a well at a farm in Mau district here. Pathak has directed the district's chief medical officer (CMO) to submit the probe report within a week.

A purported video showing a large cache of medicine dumped inside a well came to light on Saturday.

''Taking cognizance of the viral video regarding the dumping of medicines of a government hospital in a well located in village Gulauri of district Mau, I have ordered the Mau CMO to investigate and make the report available within a week, further action will be taken on the receipt of the report,'' Pathak, who also heads the department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mau CMO Dr Naresh Agarwal had earlier said, ''We were informed about medicines being dumped inside a well. Two officers of the health department were sent there but they could not do much as the well is very deep.'' ''We will send another team there with equipment to take out the medicines. The matter will be looked into thoroughly,'' he had said.

Arunendra, the farm owner had said, ''I found track marks of a truck leading to the well in the morning.On approaching it I found that large amounts of medicines were dumped inside it. Some strips of medicine were also scattered near the well.'' He claimed that the medicines have an expiry date of 2023.

