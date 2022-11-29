Indian construction worker dies after falling into sea off Singapore's Jurong Island

A 41-year-old Indian national in Singapore has died after falling into the sea off Jurong Island while he was engaged in scaffolding works, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Jurong Island, last Friday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a media statement said on Tuesday.

The Indian national was not identified in the ministry's statement.

The body of the Indian national was retrieved on the same day, Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying.

The worker was employed by Plant General Services and the occupier of the site is Singapore Refining Company, the report said.

''MOM is investigating the accident, and has issued a stop work order to the employer to stop scaffolding operations at the piers,'' the report quoted the Manpower Ministry.

''As a general safety measure, workers working near the sea or large water bodies should be protected by adequate fall protection measures, as well as a response plan for emergencies,'' it added.

There have been 42 workplace fatalities so far in 2022, exceeding the 37 fatalities recorded in 2021, according to the report.

