Delhi: Woman beats man with slippers on stage of Hindu Ekta Manch program

As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:53 IST
A visual from the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area on Tuesday. As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

