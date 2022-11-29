Left Menu

Telangana: 5 juveniles apprehended for sexually assaulting classmate in Hyderabad

According to the PRO Rachakonda Police, the accused and the victim girl are all friends and are studying in 9th-10th standards.

Telangana Police apprehended five juvenile boys for sexually assaulting a minor girl, also their classmate in Hyderabad, the police said on Tuesday. According to the PRO Rachakonda Police, the accused and the victim girl are all friends and are studying in 9th-10th standards.

"As the victim girl also moved and talked with them freely, they took it as an advantage and in August 2022 first time sexually assaulted the victim girl by putting her under threat at her home in the absence of her family members. One of them captured a sexual act by recording a video on a cell phone. After 10 days one of them with another CCL boy again went and sexually abused her and recorded in a cell phone," the police said. "When the same was shared with friends through WhatsApp the victim girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents," the police added.

The police further said that the parents approached the Police in Hayathnagar and lodged a complaint against the boys. After completion of the medical examination of the victim and other procedures, the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

