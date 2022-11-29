Transition refers to minimising greenhouse gas emissions: Coal India chief

Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday said India will continue to depend on coal to meet its power demand in the coming decades and stressed that energy transition means transition to a world where greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to a minimum. He also called for a transition to a world where energy is equitably used. “Today, more than 70 per cent of our energy is produced by coal… So, coal is there and coal will survive in the country for decades to come. When we are talking about transition, it is not from non-renewable sources to renewable ones.

“It is the transition to a world where the emission of greenhouse gases is reduced to the minimum,” Agrawal said while addressing the '13th Energy Conclave - 2022’ organised by CII here. He stressed on the need for improving efficiency of coal use to make the value chain more sustainable. “If the coal efficiency is improved, and carbon emission from the fuel is reduced, the entire value chain will become sustainable,” he said. India's per capita consumption is 1,208 units in a year, while it is about 5,900 units in China. The world average is more than 3,000 units, he said.

“So when we are talking about the transition, we should talk about the transition in the consumption pattern as well. We have to bring a world where the energy is more equitably used,” he added.

