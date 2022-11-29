Telangana BJP chief vows to rename Bhainsa town as Maisa if party comes to power

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday vowed to rename Bhainsa town in Nirmal district as "Maisa" (Mahisha) if BJP comes to power in the next assembly elections in the state. Addressing a massive public meeting on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said the saffron flag was going to flutter on every building in Telangana soon. "We are going to form the next government and the huge turnout of crowds for this meeting is an indication of the same," he said.

He said that the forthcoming BJP government in Telangana would adopt Bhainsa and develop it on all fronts. "All the cases foisted against the victims of violent incidents in the past would be lifted and they would be given permanent jobs. I appreciate the fighting spirit of the brothers of Hindu Vahini, who extended their solidarity with the victims," he assured. Stating that the BJP would honour the courts and the law, Sanjay wondered whether Bhainsa was in Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan so that one should take a visa to come there. CM KCR should answer if BJP karyakartas should take visa to go to Bhainsa?

"All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders who spread communal hatred can travel anywhere in the state. Unscrupulous elements like Munwar Farooqui, who denigrate our Hindu gods, can conduct shows anywhere in the country. But the BJP leaders, who strive to protect the country and the Hindu dharma are not allowed to conduct meetings. What kind of discrimination is this? Just think. Which country are we in?" he asked. He reminded that the BJP had hoisted the saffron flag in the old city of Hyderabad, where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) goons were ruling the roost. "Now, we have come to Bhainsa, where the MIM announced that only green flags would be hoisted," he said.

Asking the people of Bhainsa not to get scared by these restrictions, the BJP president said the entire Hindu community was with them. "Today, the TRS might be in power. But tomorrow, it is going to be our government, which shall think about our culture and our life. We have got the burnt houses constructed again and the Preventive Detention Act removed," he pointed out. Accusing chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of pushing Telangana state into deep debt, Sanjay said the TRS government had imposed a burden of Rs 1.2 lakh on every person in the state by indulging in borrowings to the extent of Rs 5 lakh crore.

"While the TRS government has not given even a single job till now, the Narendra Modi government had given appointment letters to 75,000 people last month and another 70,000 people this month," he said.The BJP sought to know how many double-bedroom houses KCR had constructed, how many farmers could get their loans waived, how many SCs got the benefits under Dalit Bandhu and how many tribals had been allotted two acres of land during the last eight years. Union minister G Kishan Reddy, senior leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Eatala Rajender, MP Soyam Bapu Rao and others attended the public meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)