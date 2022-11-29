Left Menu

NIA DG Dinkar Gupta meets TN DGP in Chennai on Coimbatore cylinder blast

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta met Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu in Chennai DGP Office on Tuesday. They hold discussions regarding Coimbatore Cylinder Blast.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta met Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu in the Chennai DGP office, regarding the Coimbatore cylinder blast. Sources said that there was a discussion regarding the Coimbatore cylinder blast and the following developments in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in October, Coimbatore city police arrested five people after a 29-year-old man was killed in a car explosion in front of a temple in the city on Sunday. Those who were arrested have been identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Navaz Ismail, the police official said.

While the police said an LPG cylinder possibly triggered the blast in the vehicle, a search at the residence of the deceased, led to the detection of a huge quantum of explosive materials. The deceased was identified as Jamesa Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam.

Ukkadam is a sensitive area with a Muslim-majority population. As this blast happened near Ukkadam's famous temple, 'Kottai Eshwaran Temple' police were on high alert. (ANI)

