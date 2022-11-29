Left Menu

CRPF constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The IED was planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces engaged in road construction near the drain in Galgam village.

  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF Constable sustained injuries after an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, an official said. The injured jawan has been identified as constable Deepak Paswan (CRPF 168 battalion).

"The blast occurred at around 8 am in the morning at about 300 metres ahead of Galgam camp, Nabbi road under Usur police station area in the district," Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj said. The IED was planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces engaged in road construction near the drain in Galgam village, officials said. (ANI)

