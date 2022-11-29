Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bank of Baroda organises Kisan Mela-2022

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)
Bank of Baroda's Rajasthan zone on Tuesday organised Kisan Mela-2022 in Sawai Madhopur district as part of 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada'.

The event has been designed to help the bank boost its engagement with the farming community and create awareness about various agricultural products, schemes and delivery channels available to them, the bank's executive director Ajay K Khurana said.

This year, more than 2,000 events, such as farmer meets, choupals, soil testing camps and cattle health checkup camps will be organised to reach out to over 47,000 farmers in the state, he said. PTI SDA CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

