Dawood henchmen held for forging papers to grab property

Five henchmen of underworld don and 1993 serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly forging a document in a bid to grab property. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five men after the complainant told the police that his property worth Rs 25 crore was usurped through forged documents.

The accused, identified as Muslim Asgarali Umretwala, Sherzada Jangrej Khan, Aslam Abdul Rehman Patni, Rizwan Alauddin Shaikh, and Salim Fruit, were remanded to police custody. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit in that case," said Mumbai police in a statement. Notably, the crime branch detained Salim Fruit from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai where he was under custody.

"The 5 accused were produced in a court which sent them to police custody till November 30," the Mumbai police said in its statement. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

